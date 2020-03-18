Military restricts entry to Camp Evangelista in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO—Army officials have implemented community quarantine measures in Camp Evangelista, the biggest military camp in Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Xerxes Trinidad, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said they have limited the entry to only the residents, soldiers, policemen and tenants to the 129-hectare military camp.

“We are maintaining a skeletal workforce in the camp,” Trinidad said.

Trinidad said the nine-hole Camp Evangelista Golf course is also closed to the public.

“We assured the public that we will continue to respond to any calls for assistance during this crisis,” he said.

Trinidad said a small Army Unit Task Force Oro is assisting the police to implement the nightly curfew in Cagayan de Oro.

Meanwhile, Col. Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade said they have also limited the entry to their camp, Kampo Ranao, to only one gate.

Cuerpo said they have alcohol and foot baths at the gate.

“We are denying access to visitors with non-essential purposes inside the camp.

The DOH said there are seven persons under investigation (PUI) confined in Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

The health agency said there are 382 persons under monitoring (PUM) undergoing self-quarantine in their homes. / dcb