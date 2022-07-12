Lapu-Lapu offers ‘Libreng Sakay’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government is offering free rides for commuters under their Libreng Sakay program.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that this is being done to help commuters cope with the effects of rising fuel prices.

“Tungod sa sige’g saka sa presyo sa gasolina, adunay mga kaigsuonan natong mga Oponganon ang dili na ganahan moadto sa ilang importanteng mga lakaw ug aduna say mga publikong mga sakyanan ang dili na mamasahero. Tungod niana, atong i-deploy ang atong mga LIBRENG SAKAY buses nga mobyahe sa mga main route sa atong dakbayan aron mohatod sa mga pasahero paingon sa ilang mga destinasyon,” Chan said.

(Because of the rising prices of fuel, there are some Oponganons who don’t want to go out to do important chores and there are some public vehicles that don’t ply their routes anymore. Because of this, we will deploy our ‘Libreng Sakay’ buses that will ply the main routes in the city to bring passengers to their destinations.)

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has five buses. However, three of them will only be used for the Libreng Sakay program, while the remaining two will be used for funeral services upon request for assistance.

Chan assured the riding public that the buses offering free rides will be for everyone but reminded that overloading is not allowed.

“Abli kini nga moserbisyo sa mga Oponganon ug wala kini gipili nga pasakyon. Kinahanglan lang nga dili mag-overloading ang matag bus nga mobyahe,” he added.

(These buses are for all Oponganons. Buses that will be plying the streets should just make sure that there is no overloading of passengers.)

