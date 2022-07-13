Unvaxxed teachers in Cebu province to get free antigen test kits

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Teachers in Cebu province who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be receiving free antigen tests.

This after the Capitol turned over to the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) at least 10,000 antigen test kits last Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

A report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, stated that the Capitol received at least 10,000 antigen test kits as a donation from a private firm.

The province, in turn, turned these over to DepEd-7 during a brief meeting and turnover ceremony last Tuesday.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the donations will spare unvaccinated teachers from shelling out their own funds to get tested for COVID-19, a requirement for unvaccinated teachers before entering school premises.

“You will be given priority. You will be able to take the antigen test for free,” Garcia was quoted on saying.

Garcia thanked Limdaqui Trading Inc. for providing the free antigen test kits.

Earlier this year, the governor reissued a memorandum, instructing local government units in the province to ensure COVID-19 vaccination will not be a prerequisite for government transactions, including the hiring of teachers and student admissions.

Garcia has been vocally opposing policies that make COVID-19 vaccination status a requirement in employment and education, saying it’s discriminatory and ‘ran contrary to the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021’.

The school year 2022 to 2023 is expected to start this August 22, 2022, and will end on July 23, 2023, with a growing number of schools returning to the face-to-face setup. The national government is also planning to resume in-person classes by November, roughly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teachers and students to do distant learning.

