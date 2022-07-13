In Dalaguete, bloody fight between pa, son over passenger

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A father and his son from Dalaguete town in southern Cebu got into a bloody fight over a passenger last Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the police confirmed.

The incident happened in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete at past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, according to Police Major Gilfred Baroman, the chief of police in Dalaguete.

Baroman identified the victim as 65-year-old Angelo Flores Ocampo. The suspect was his son, Cirilo Ocampo, 41.

Initial investigation revealed that the two were trisikad drivers in the town and were fighting over a passenger earlier that day.

Police said that the stabbing happened when the father reportedly barred his son from entering their home on Tuesday night. In retaliation, Cirilo grabbed an ice pick to stab Angelo who sustained wounds on different parts of his body.

Angelo was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police added that both the father and son were intoxicated when the incident happened.

The suspect, Cirilo, is now under the custody of Dalaguete police. Appropriate charges will soon be filed against him in court.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers south of Cebu City.

