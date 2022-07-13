In Dalaguete, bloody fight between pa, son over passenger

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 13,2022 - 01:17 PM
Photo of the wounded father for story:In Dalaguete, bloody fight between pa, son over passenger

A trisikad driver was stabbed by his own son in sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. | Contributed Photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A father and his son from Dalaguete town in southern Cebu got into a bloody fight over a passenger last Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the police confirmed.

The incident happened in Sitio Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete at past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, according to Police Major Gilfred Baroman, the chief of police in Dalaguete.

Baroman identified the victim as 65-year-old Angelo Flores Ocampo. The suspect was his son, Cirilo Ocampo, 41.

Initial investigation revealed that the two were trisikad drivers in the town and were fighting over a passenger earlier that day.

Police said that the stabbing happened when the father reportedly barred his son from entering their home on Tuesday night. In retaliation, Cirilo grabbed an ice pick to stab Angelo who sustained wounds on different parts of his body.

Angelo was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police added that both the father and son were intoxicated when the incident happened.

The suspect, Cirilo, is now under the custody of Dalaguete police.  Appropriate charges will soon be filed against him in court.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

House helper accused of ‘kidnapping’ four-month-old baby nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

‘Very shocking’: Four stabbed by assailant at major Shanghai hospital

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu crime, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, cebu police stories, Dalaguete, Police stories

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.