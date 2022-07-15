P4 gasoline price rollback, P1 to P2 for diesel seen next week

MANILA, Philippines — There will be another round of rollbacks in the prices of gasoline and diesel next week, an official of the Department of Energy (DOE) said Friday.

“Mataas ang indication na magkakaroon tayo ng rollback sa gasoline at diesel,” DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad told INQUIRER.net over the phone. “Ang sigurado na tayo talaga, ang diesel P1 to P2 (per liter) ang ine-expect natin diyan na rollback and sa gasoline, more or less P4 (per liter).”

(There’s a big chance that we’ll have a rollback in gasoline and diesel prices. What we’re sure of is around P1 to P2 rollback for diesel (per liter) and more or less, P4 for gasoline (per liter).

Abad noted, however, that movement in the price of kerosene remains uncertain.

“Ang alanganin diyan ay kerosene. Hindi ako sigurado kung may pagtaas nang kaunti or may pagbaba ng kaunti or wala,” he added.

(We’re unsure about the price of kerosene, if it will increase, decrease or will remain.)

