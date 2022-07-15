Motorcycle rider dies in Naga accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Traffic investigators from the Naga Police in Cebu continue to look into the vehicular accident involving two motorcycles and a car that took a life in Barangay Tinaan on Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022.

One of the motorcycle driver, identified by police as Jobbie Baraclan, who is from Barangay Balirong in Naga City, died in the accident that happened along the national highway.

The other motorcycle driver, identified as Jason Codelan from Barangay Langtad, was injured.

Police Staff Sergeant Aristeo Tampus, the investigator on the case, said that based on initial investigation, the Baraclan tried to overtake a car driven by Albarr Abu Saman while on the northbound lane.

In doing so, he accidentally hit the vehicle of Saman and fell. When he fell, he hit the other motorcycle that was driven by Codelan.

Both motorcycle drivers were brought to the nearest hospital but Barclan was declared dead on arrival.

