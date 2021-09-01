CCTO reports drop in night illegal parking violators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Personnel of Cebu City’s Transportation Office (CCTO) impounded a total of 21 vehicles and motorcycles for night illegal parking from Tuesday night, August 31, 2021, to Wednesday dawn, September 1, 2021.

These included 12 motorcycles and 9 four-wheel vehicles.

The CCTO said that they are now beginning to see a drop in the number of violators, noting lesser number of vehicles that they either clamp or impound during their operations

“Among nabantayan nga medyo ni kunhod og epektibo ang atong ordinansa nga dili na sila mag pasagad og parking,” CCTO said in a report that was posted on its officials Facebook page.

(We have noticed a drop in the number of violators an indication that our implementation of the city ordinance [that prohibits unauthorized parking at night] was effective.)

CCTO’s most recent operations were made at the vicinity of Barangays Busay, Apas, Lahug Mabolo, among others.

