Mandaue City Public Market to go into online selling to help vendors earn more

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Public Market is set to venture into online selling to help vendors to earn more.

Caesar Mercadal Jr., officer-in-charge of the market, said vendors especially those located on the second floor of the market could only earn a little because only a few customers would go to second floor.

Mercadal said this was also a way to adapt to the new way of selling especially with the higher technology.

Mercadal said online selling would not just help vendors but also customers as it would be convenient for them.

Vendors are set to undergo an orientation next week.

It will be facilitated by an online courier company.

The officer-in-charge of the Mandaue City Public Market said that probably all vendors’ products would be uploaded to a marketplace in a social media platform.

Mercadal said they would also tap other couriers such as motorcycles and tricycles. They have already initially met with them last Saturday, July 9, he said.

“Sa pagkakaron wala pa gyud na (finalize) kinsa ang itap pero sa pagkakaron. Mao na nga sektor atoang gitan-aw, atoang gi priority. Pananglitan, naay PWD sa usa ka pamilya, unya naa siyay igsuon nga naay motor, mao na atoang ipriority. Kana sila monitored na sila sa DSWD at least makaensure ta nga dili magbinuang,” said Mercadal.

(For now, we have not (finalized) yet who we will tap. That is the sector that we are looking into, that we prioritized. For example, one family has a PWD, and he has a brother, who has a motorcycle, that is who will give priority. They will be monitored by DSWD at least we can ensure that they will not do any hanky panky.)

RELATED STORIES

How a couple turned mango with bagoong into a thriving business in Mandaue

Online sellers, platforms warned vs selling substandard products

141 barangay health workers in Mandaue given ‘refresher course’ in nutrition program roles

80 vulnerable families in Mandaue City get decent homes

Project Ambit: 30 students of Mandaue public high school benefited from it

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy