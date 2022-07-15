Livelihood aid beneficiaries in Lapu-Lapu given tips to grow their businesses – DSWD-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Seven sectoral groups in Lapu-Lapu City have undergone orientation, after they were selected as beneficiaries for the Livelihood Assistance Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee on Social Services, told CDN Digital that each sectoral group had 30 members.

Each member will receive P15,000 as cash grant for the implementation of their proposed livelihood.

“Ang DSWD ang nagconduct ato para sa atong mga beneficiaries sa Livelihood Assistance Program kun unsay ilang buhaton aron molambo ang ilang negosyo,” Cuizon said.

(Our DSWD conducted this for the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Assistance Program on what they will do so that their business would prosper.)

Cuizon said that Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan had personally asked the DSWD to allocate fund for that livelihood aid program.

She also urged beneficiaries to take good care of their business and do their best to sustain it and make it successful.

“Gusto ni Mayor Ahong nga ang grupo, tigumon ang P15,000 unya ang usa ka organization 30 ka tawo, so dako ang ilang puhonan ug nindot ang negosyo nga mapatuman,” she added.

(What Mayor Ahong wants is for the group to pool the P15,000 and then, one organization of 30 persons, so that their capital would be bigger and they can invest in a better business.)

Cuizon also appealed to other government agencies, who would implement the same program, to also allocate funds to the city.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7 delists 10 household 4Ps beneficiaries for non-compliance of program’s conditions

DSWD-7 welcomes move to seek measures to sanction those accepting 4Ps cards as loan collaterals

DSWD-7 searching for warehouses in CV to stockpile on family food packs

City Council pushes info drive to prevent drownings in Lapu-Lapu

Lapu-Lapu gov’t offers community-based training for Oponganons

CLOSAP head pushes P100,000 incentive to Lapu-Lapu cops for seizure of P247M shabu in 2 months

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy