80 vulnerable families in Mandaue City get decent homes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 80 families living in danger zones in Mandaue City are now proud owners of decent homes they can call their own.

This is after the city government and Habitat for Humanity Philippines turned over on Tuesday the 80 units of the Paknaan Housing Project in Zone Ahos, Barangay Paknaan, here.

The project which is also in partnership with some private sectors was able to help 80 families who live in danger zones.

Each two-story unit has a floor area of 28 square meters.

“Sa hinay hinay nakita na nato. This is a clear indication nga ang Mandaue, sinsero ta sa pagtubag sa shortage sa atoang socialized housing. Klaro og tataw sad kaayo nga ang siyudad tumong ug tinguha nato nga dili nato sila ipalayo, ato silang gipaduol sa ilang mga trabaho,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The beneficiaries though would still need to pay a minimal rent every month for 25 years said barangay captain Malak Soco.

Aside from the minimal rent, each family would also need to render hours of service or the sweat equity.

“It varies, the others are helping the construction of the houses by providing the unskilled labor, mixing of cement, cleaning of the whole area even looking at the security of the whole place and as well as all the trainings that we will be conducting because we have to make sure that families are really capacitated to live in this new community. It’s the whole family, sometimes it’s the mom kung hindi siya nagwowork or the dad or even the kids who would be part of it,” said Lala Baldelobar, chief development officer of Habitat for Humanity Philippines.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said he would talk with the Mandaue City Police Office and barangay tanods to position personnel in the area to ensure peace and order. /rcg

