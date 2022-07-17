Cebu remains a safe place for tourists – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office assured tourists that Cebu province remains a safe place to visit as they continue to secure tourist spots here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of CPPO, issued his statement in response to the latest directive of Major General Valeriano de Leon, director for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), for the different police units to strengthen the security tourist spots in the country.

Sucalit said their tourist police units are dedicated to secure tourism destinations in Cebu as they expect an influx of visitors with the easing of quarantine restrictions here.

Also, they continue to intensify police visibility especially in places of convergence as a crime deterrence.

“Naobserbaran gyud nato nga nidaghan. That is why pagkita nato ana nga changes, dako nga challenge gyud labaw nag mas mudaghan pa. Nevertheless, we continue our programs,” Sucalit said.

(We have observed the influx of [tourists]. That is why, when he noticed these arrivals, this is a big challenge for us. Nevertheless, we [will] continue out programs [to secure our visitors].”

Sucalit said they also use the crime data of the different localities here in deciding if there was a need to deploy additional field personnel.

As of this writing, Sucalit expressed confidence that the peace and order situation in the entire province has remained at a manageable level.

However, they are not letting their guards down.

Anti-Criminality Efforts

Meanwhile, Sucalit said, they continue to intensify their operations against loose firearms and illegal drugs as they consider these as the most common causes of crimes.

“Yung mga eight focused crimes nato – murder, homicide, robbery, physical injuries, carnapping, thievery, and rape – are caused by the use of illegal drugs. So e sustain ug i intensify further ang atong operations against illegal drugs,” Sucalit said.

(Our eight focused crimes – murder, homicide, robbery, physical injuries, carnapping, theivery, and rape – are caused by the use of illegal drugs. So, we have to sustain, intensify our operation against illegal drugs.)

Based on historical data, Sucalit said, they have observed that theft, robbery and physical injuries are common when there is a gathering of a huge crowd, especially in tourism destinations.

Sucalit is reminding tourists to always be cautious of their safety and to secure their valuables before they go out or when planning long trips.

