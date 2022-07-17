Rama orders intensified vaccination, booster shot campaigns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has directed the City Health Department, through its Vaccination Operations Center, to intensify COVID-19 vaccination campaign under the city’s PaBakunaTa program and ensure that eligible individuals receive booster shots.

He also instructed local city health office to “double time” in vaccinating students in all levels in both public and private schools.

Rama, in a statement issued on Sunday, July 17, echoed the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to those who remain unvaccinated or those of are yet to receive their booster.

“We now live with COVID in our midst. In fact, this pandemic should now be downgraded as an endemic by now. Yet, anyone can still get affected. But like in the case of our President, its effects can no longer be severe,” Rama said.

The President announced last Saturday, July 16, that he just got out of isolation. He went on isolation last July 8 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rama, who is currently on leave, said acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will ensure that his instruction is carried out.

“We need to be very prepared for our children to return to school, face to face. As we have often hammered, vaccination is the way to liberation,” Rama said.

Moreover, he also emphasized on the importance of “Parent-Supervised Household Preparedness.” He said that it is now the responsibility of all heads of families to ensure that their members are also protected from dengue.

“Yes, dengue may yet be even more serious now than COVID. Thus, I ask all citizens to be mindful about prevention,” he said.

He urged everyone to ensure self protection and to be cooperative and serious in implementing search and destroy operations of dengue-carrying mosquito breeding places.

Rama said it is also important to support indoor and outdoor spraying and to seek early consultation if a member of the family starts to feel any symptoms of dengue.

RELATED STORIES

Only 27 COVID cases in Cebu City as of May 15

Cebu City hopes to move COVID-19 vaccination to barangay health centers

Cebu City launches all-out war vs dengue

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy