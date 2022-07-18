Vice Mayor Garcia to campaign for Rama’s LCP bid in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor and currently acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is set to leave for Manila this week to campaign for Mayor Michael Rama, who is seeking presidency of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

Garcia announced this during the City Hall early morning flag ceremony on Monday, July 18, 2022.

“Today will be my last Monday as acting Mayor, I will be acting Mayor until the end of the week kay mubalik na si Mayor Mike. Ang iyang schedule mubalik is I think (July) 22 or 23,” he said.

“I’ll be available in my office, except on Wednesday as I will be leaving for Manila to campaign for Mayor Mike together with some of the councilors,” he added.

Garcia served as acting mayor of Cebu City since last Monday, July 11, as Mayor Michael Rama took a two-week leave.

Garcia, earlier, expressed hopes that Rama will be elected as the next LCP president. The Mayor previously expressed intentions to vie for LCP presidency, which he attempted to do so in 2013.