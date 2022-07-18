Cebu named among world’s best islands again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The world’s spotlight shines on Cebu once again after the island province was named among the world’s best islands.

Cebu, together with the islands of Boracay and Palawan, made it to the list of the World’s Best Islands by New York-based magazine Travel+Leisure.

Travel+Leisure ranked Cebu 16th in their list of the world’s best 25 islands, next to Moorea in French Polynesia.

The magazine gave Cebu a score of 90.12.

Two more Philippine destinations also formed part of Travel+Leisure’s best islands in the world. These are the islands of Boracay and Palawan.

Boracay Island in Aklan was ranked 9th after it got a score of 90.89 while Palawan was in 11th place with a score of 90.81.

Travel+Leisure releases its list of best experiences and destinations around the world for its World’s Best Awards. Winners are determined through a survey.

“Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value,” the magazine said.

For the 2022 World’s Best Island Awards, Travel+Leisure stated that readers wanted more than the islands’ alluring coastlines, beaches, and seawaters.

“All are evidence that we are not only enthusiastically exploring again but re-examining what an ideal island experience might entail,” they added.

Ischia Island in Italy topped the list.

This is not the first time for Cebu to be named among the world’s best islands.

The island province also received recognition multiple times by other renowned publications and travel authority sites, such as Condè Nast Traveler (CNT) and Big 7 Travel.

The Department of Tourism (DOT), for its part, lauded the inclusion of some of the country’s top tourist destinations in Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

“The Philippines is truly blessed with the unrivaled beauty of our natural resources coupled by the warmth and endless talent of the Filipinos manifested in this citation of Travel + Leisure that included our Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay in their prestigious list,” Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco was quoted as saying.

