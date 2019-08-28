Cebu Provincial Board okays increase of yearend incentives for barangay workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Qualified barangay workers will be receiving higher yearend incentives after the Cebu Provincial Board unanimously approved the Barangay Workers Act on Tuesday, August 27.

Passed on third reading, the ordinance provides for an additional incentive of P1, 600 for qualified barangay health workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides and day care center workers.

With the passage of the ordinance, barangay workers, who currently receive P2, 400 as yearend incentives will be getting P4,000. On the other hand, the yearend incentive of qualified barangay tanods (village watchmen) will increase to P3, 000 from P1,500.

Only those barangay workers who were active and in service for one year as of December 30, 2018 would be entitled to the increase in yearend incentives this year, 2019.

To qualify for the yearend incentives, both the barangay health worker and the nutrition scholar should have undergone the basic training program, while animal health aid workers should have participated in barangay animal health aide activities.

The barangay day care center worker must be included in the master list prepared by city or municipal social welfare and development council.

On the other hand, the barangay tanods must be included in the four master lists of duly-appointed tanods.

However, barangay workers who are appointed after the enactment of ordinance would only be receiving the increased yearend incentives in the subsequent years.

The ordinance was authored by Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco and was co-authored by Thadeo Jovito, Ouano, Kerrie Keano Shimura and Celestino Martinez. / celr