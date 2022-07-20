Airfares continue to go up

Passengers will be paying more to travel by air next month with the higher fuel surcharges allowed to be collected by the airlines to cover the cost of elevated oil prices.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) recently released an advisory raising the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge to Level 12 for August from Level 11 this month. Fuel surcharge was at Level 7 in June.

Industry sources told the Inquirer local airlines were keen on implementing the surcharge hike, including AirAsia Philippines, which is planning to submit its application before the month ends. Inquirer also learned that the Philippine Airlines already filed for a similar increase.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, was “still assessing the situation” before following suit, Xander Lao, the budget carrier’s chief commercial officer, told the Inquirer.

Under Level 12, airlines may collect fuel surcharges of P389 to P1,137 per passenger for domestic flights; and P1,284.40 to P9,550.13 for international flights.

These are higher compared to Level 11, which sets fuel surcharge at P355 to P1,038 for domestic flights; and P1,172.07 to P8,714.84 for international flights.

Next month, passengers will have to pay additional P555 for flights from Manila to Caticlan and Kalibo and P774 for flights to Iloilo, Bacolod and Puerto Princesa. Coming from Manila, fuel surcharge to be imposed for flights to Dumaguete, Tagbilaran, Surigao and Siargao is at P985.

Those flying to Zambaonga, Cotabato and Davao from Manila will be charged an additional fee of P1,060. The applicable fuel surcharge for Manila-General Santos and Clark-Davao flights is P1,137.

Passengers from the Philippines traveling to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei will be paying an additional fee of P1,284.40. Flights to China will be subject to fuel surcharge of P1,743.89; and Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Guam, P1,776.36.

