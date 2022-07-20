Sugbo Bike Lanes Board installs bike racks near schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government, through the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board, has started installing bike racks in various strategic locations in the City as part of its preparation for the upcoming face-to-face classes in the basic education department this August 2022.

In a statement posted in the official Facebook page of the Cebu City public information office on Tuesday, June 19, 2022, Bernard Maraasin, Sugbo Bike Lanes Board executive director, said among the identified areas for the bike racks are the Plaza Sugbu (fronting Cebu City Hall), Elizabeth Mall, Abellana National High School (NHS), and Carreta NHS.

Other identified strategic locations for the bike racks are the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial NHS, Cebu City National Science High School, City Central School, Don Vicente Rama Memorial NHS, Inayawan NHS, Mabolo NHS, Mambaling NHS, Punta Princesa NHS, Tejero NHS, and Tisa NHS.

According to Maraasin, the project aims to encourage students and workers to use a bicycle on their way to school and work to save on fare and fuel expenses.

“Makat-on na sila’g bike to work. Safety ang ilang mga bisiklita, pwede ra igaid, nya naa may magbantay sa bike rack,” he said.

(They will learn to bike to work. Their bikes will be safe, all they have to do is to lock it to the racks and there are people who will be tasked to watch the bike racks.)

Maraasin then called on to the management of establishments and workplaces to initiate the installation of bike racks for their employees. He also appealed to motorists to avoid using the space intended for the bike racks as parking space.

Maraasin said he will ask the Cebu City Transportation Office to deputize the Sugbo Bike Lanes bike patrollers so they could issue citation tickets to violators.

He also said that the Board will be enhancing its education campaign on the Bike Lane Program of the City.

/bmjo

