Archdiocese of Cebu to hold Thanksgiving activities for Venerable Teofilo Camomot in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About 3,000 individuals have already registered for the scheduled Thanksgiving Mass and activities for Venerable Teofilo Camomot on July 27.

The activities will be held at the St. Teresa of Avila Chapel, DST Compound, in Valladolid, Carcar City, next Wednesday.

In a press conference on Wednesday, July 20, Mother Louella Grace Buscato, DST, the general superior of the Daughters of Saint Theresa, the congregation founded by Venerable Archbishop Camomot, said that among the highlights of the thanksgiving activities is the promulgation of the decree of the heroic virtues of Venerable Teofilo Camomot.

“As of this morning, there are already 2,834 registrants of the event, and we are preparing 2,000 (registered devotees or pilgrims) red wrist bands and 2,000 blue wrist bands (for the walk in participants),” she said.

The thanksgiving activities have been in the works for the last two months after Camomot has officially been given the title “Venerable.”

The Archdiocese of Cebu, in a statement last May 2022, formally announced that Pope Francis has given the go signal to grant the late Cebuano archbishop Camomot the title of “venerable”– a title given to a candidate for Sainthood that means that he is declared as a candidate who lived a life of heroic virtues.

Moreover, Buscato also bared the major activities lined up for the thanksgiving celebration next Wednesday.

She said that at 3 p.m. of July 27, there will be a conference on the process of beatification and canonization of saints which will be headed by Postulator Rev. Fr. Samson Enriquez, OAR.

It will be followed by a solemn thanksgiving Mass to be presided by His Excellency Archbishop Charles John Brown, D.D., the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines. Archbishop Jose Cabantan, D.D, the Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro will serve as preacher. “The reading of the decree (of the heroic virtues of Venerable Camomot) will be delivered by Archbishop Jose Palma, followed by the unveiling of the portrait of the Venerable Teofilo Camomot,” she said. After these, there will also be a procession and floral offering at the Tomb of Venerable Camomot. His excellency Archbishop Charles John Brown will also be blessing the tomb of Camomot. Other details, such as activity protocols and official dress code, among others, can be found on the Facebook page: Venerable Teofilo Camomot. Moreover, Fr. Mhar Balili, the Vice Postulator of the cause of Venerable Archbishop Teofilo Camomot, is also inviting the faithful to attend the scheduled dinner for a cause, book launching of the official biography of Venerable Teofilo Camomot, and a theatrical presentation of short plays of his life (entitled “Tugon ni Nyor Lolong” and “Mga Kurtina ni Barbie Doll”) on July 25, at the IC3 Pavilion in Mabolo, Cebu City. “Number 1 we’ll have a dinner. Part of that (proceeds) will go to the event on July 27 and at the same time the book launching of the biography of Archbishop Teofilo Camomot,” he said. Balili said the biography is the third chapter of the positio. The positio is the official document that the Archdiocese presented to the Holy See chronicling the life of Archbishop Camomot and trying to prove the existence of the so-called heroic virtues of his life worthy of being recognized as a saint of the Church.

