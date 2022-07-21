Andi Eigenmann shares surf session photos with fiancé Philmar Alipayo and daughter Lilo

CEBU, Philippines — Andi Eigenmann is one happy celebrity mom as she shared moments from their fun surf day with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo and their child, Lilo, surfing the waves in Siargao.

Eigenmann said in an Instagram post that she finally ticked off things on her surfing bucket list for three months of surf training with her fiancé who is a professional surfer.

“Already ticked some things off of my surfing bucket list in the last 3 mos that I have been surf training, hehe, but this has got to be the most special one– riding party waves with Lilo and papa!” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

The couple set up their own surf school and snack bar in Siargao, which Eigenmann said was their “first business venture”.

“Our children, whom we owe all this to, are the very reason why we made it this far. This life was and is never just always bathed in sunshine, but I am grateful things happened the way they all did because I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am more than happy to be sharing this with them all,” she said in a post last May 5.

Eigenmann also recently called out tourists over trash dumped at the beach in Siargao. She reminded them to be responsible beachgoers.

The actress has been living in Siargao with her fiancé and kids Ellie, Lilo and Koa.

Eigenmann and her “happy islanders’ family went to Bali, Indonesia where they celebrated her 32nd birthday and marked their anniversary last June. /rcg

