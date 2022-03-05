Andi eats ginabot for the first time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are the Happy Islanders family going on a trip abroad anytime soon?

In their recent vlog episode, Andi Eigenmann together with her family shared their quick trip to Cebu City in the past weeks.

The Happy Islanders had their passports renewed here in Cebu.

After their passport renewal, the family shared how they spent their time here in Cebu even for a while.

They were able to enjoy some lechon after their DFA appointment and then Andi shared her first experience eating the famous Cebuano food, “ginabot” or pork entrails.

She paired it with “puso” and the suka. She also tried eating crab meat which she loved.

The couple shared this short clip of them enjoying Philmar’s favorite, “ginabot.”

Andi tries ginabot! LOOK: Ginabot sa sugbo for the win! Andi Eigenmann shares a clip of her and beau. Philmar… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, March 4, 2022

Now, the family is in Davao enroute to Siargao.

