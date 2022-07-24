Ex-Basilan mayor among Ateneo gun attack victims
MANILA, Philippines — Rose Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, is among the victims of a gun attack at the Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday, the Quezon City Police District said.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, in another statement, said that aside from Furigay, a security guard at the campus and one unidentified male, “likely the personal security of the mayor” were also victims of the shooting incident.
Furigay is the wife of incumbent Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Roderick Furigay.
In a statement, Belmonte also condoled with the families of the shooting victims.
“We also extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the incident,” Belmonte said.
The QCPD did not give the identities of those who were killed in the shooting incident.
The QCPD earlier said the shooting incident left two persons dead, and two others hurt.
READ: 2 dead, 2 hurt in Ateneo shooting; gunman now in custody, says PNP
READ: Husband takes over from wife in Basilan’s Lamitan City
Meanwhile the QCPD identified the alleged shooter as Chao Tiao Yumul. He is now in police custody, the QCPD said.
/MUF
