Suspect in Ateneo shooting had ‘personal motives’ — QCPD
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday said the suspect in the shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University has “personal motives” behind the crime.
Among the victims of the incident were Rose Furigay, the former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, and two others.
READ: Ex-Basilan mayor among Ateneo gun attack victims
The suspect was identified as Chao Tiao Yumul, 38, a doctor and a resident of Lamitan City, Basilan, according to QCPD director PBGen Remus Medina.
“Ang suspect ay may mabigat na dahilan kung bakit niya nagawa ang krimen,” Medina said in a press conference in Quezon City.
“Initially sa pagtatanong natin sa kanya, meron na silang long history ng away sa Lamitan, Basilan. According to them, nagpapalitan na sila ng kaso, itong si doktor naman ay lagi itong nape-pressure sa pamilya ng Furigay, so lumalabas personal ang away nila,” Medina added.
The suspect is under the custody of the QCPD and is undergoing a custodial investigation.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.