Ex-Lamitan mayor, aide, guard killed in Ateneo shooting

Updated @ 10:58 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Former Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan, Basilan, was shot dead on Sunday afternoon at the Areté complex inside the Atenede de Manila campus in Quezon City where she was attending the graduation of her daughter.

Also killed were her executive assistant, Victor George Capistrano, and a campus security guard, still unnamed, who tried to stop the shooting, according to the National Capital Region Police Office.

The ex-mayor’s daughter, Hannait Furigay, was injured.

The suspect was identified as Chao Tiao Yumol, a 38-year-old general practice physician, according to Brig. Gen. Roderick August Alba, chief of the Public Information Office of the Philippine National Police.

“Suspect is already under custody,” Alba told reporters. “We are still getting more facts. Investigation is still ongoing.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker at the Ateneo Law School graduation, the SC spokesperson, Brian Hosaka, said.

“He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back,” Hosaka told reporters. “The Chief Justice is safe.”

Meanwhile, the Ateneo announced on its official Twitter account that the law school graduation rites were canceled.

“Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident,” the Twitter announcement said.

