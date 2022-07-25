Pagasa: Rain expected in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas due to LPA
MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) will bring scattered rain showers to parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.
The LPA was traced some 455 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 390 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 3 a.m. Monday.
Eastern and Central Visayas, the Caraga and Bicol regions, and Negros Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.
“Kasalukuyan ay nakakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Southern Luzon at sa Visayas,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a public weather forecast.
(Parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas are experiencing cloudy skies with rains.)
Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have generally fair weather with localized thunderstorms.
Coastal waters will be slight-to-moderate in Luzon and moderate-to-rough in the Visayas and Mindanao.
