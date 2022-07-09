Cebu City on blue alert status due to LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has raised a blue alert level for an upcoming low pressure area (LPA).

Racquel Arce, CDRRMO chief, said that the city would remain in heightened status until 4 p.m. this Saturday.

The city has already suffered flooding and landslide in the past week due to heavy rains, and Arce said they were prepared for any incident that that would happen should the LPA bring in more rains.

The LPA, which is located east of Surigao del Sur, is affecting the southwest monsoon causing the heavy rains.

“The CDRRMO Operation Center will closely monitor, consolidate, and report all related incidents to ensure prompt coordination with the barangays,” said Arce.

For the past days, the city saw massive flooding and multiple landslides in various areas.

The most number of incidents were recorded on July 6, 2022, when 31 incidents of flooding, landslides, fallen trees and others were reported.

On that day, two fire incidents, two collapsed structure, a fallen tree, 20 flooded areas, and three landslides occurred.

The CDRRMO conducted three search and rescue operations as well.

More than 10 families were rescued and evacuated in Barangays Tisa, San Jose, Labangon, and Buhisan due to flooding and landslide.

These families are currently in the barangay gyms seeking shelter as most areas are still not yet safe for their return.

Arce urges the public living in vulnerable areas to evacuate should they feel that the rains could threaten the integrity of their houses.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: LPA east of Mindanao may brew into a tropical cyclone next week

Floods overwhelm Cebu City again

Guardo: Relocation a must for some landslide-affected residents in Cebu City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy