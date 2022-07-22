Expect 2 to 3 more typhoons before the end of July, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday said the country may experience two to three more typhoons inside its territory for the rest of July.

“Take note po, hanggang sa matapos ang Hulyo, posible pa din ang dalawa hanggang tatlong bagyo,” Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a public weather forecast.

(Take note, it is still possible that we have two to three typhoons before July ends.)

Estareja, however, said that the country is not expecting any typhoon to form until the weekend.

But the entire province of Palawan is expected to have overcast skies with rainy weather on Friday due to a low pressure area (LPA) currently located 185 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, Estareja said.

Estareja said the LPA has a slim chance of becoming a typhoon in the next 24 hours and is expected to dissipate while in the West Philippine Sea.

“Mababa ang tiyansa nitong maging bagyo within 24 hours at posibleng malusaw habang nasa West Philippine Sea,” Estareja said of the LPA.

(It has a low chance of becoming a typhoon within 24 hours and may dissipate while in the West Philippine Sea.)

Meanwhile, the easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring a fair weather condition with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to the rest of the country, according to Pagasa’s bulletin.

The state weather bureau also did not raise gale warning to any seaboards nationwide.

EDV

