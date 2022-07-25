Sanman Boxing’s Jhunrick Carcedo bags WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sanman Boxing Gym’s Jhunrick Carcedo shocked Boholano boxing fans after scoring a third round technical knockout against hometown fighter Antonio Siesmundo in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon VI last Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Barangay Cogon gym, Tagbilaran City.

The Davao City-native Carcedo, who fights under Sanman Boxing Gym of General Santos City, wrested the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific super lightweight title after knocking down Siesmundo of the PMI Boxing Stable twice in the third round.

A left hook sent Siesmundo down at the 2:33 mark of the third round to give Carcedo the new WBF regional title.

The victory improved Carcedo’s record to eight wins, eight by knockouts, and one defeat.

Siesmundo of Ubay, Bohol dropped to a 8-4 (win-loss).

In the co-main event, unbeaten Boholano prospect Regie Suganob of the PMI Boxing Stable easily knocked out Indonesian Asyer Aluman at the 2:38 mark of the first round.

The win improved Suganob’s unbeaten record to 11-0 (win-loss) with four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Angilou Dalogdog beat former world title challenger Virgelio Silvano via unanimous decision in the undercard.

Virgel vitor edged Ivor Lastrilla via a second round technical knockout, while Rodel Suganob scored a first round TKO versus Ian Ligutan.

Christian Balunan scored a unanimous decision victory versus Wenlyn Rosales. Pablito Balidio settled for a majority draw against John May Acope, while Jason Tinampay scored a third-round TKO versus Eric Pulgo.

Reymart Tagacanao also won by a third round TKO versus Jonel Francisco, and Rodel Fuentes bested Lorenz John Torela via unanimous decision in the curtain-opener.

