Progressive groups challenge Marcos to address issues of marginalized groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just a few hours ahead of the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. today, July 25, members of the progressive groups here staged a protest rally and challenged Marcos to address issues of the marginalized groups.

Nick Abasolo, chairman of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP- Cebu), appealed to Marcos to create his programs based on what the community really would need.

“Kini dakong challenge o hagit sa iyang administrasyon. Among gihagit siya nga kung tinuod iyahang palambuon ang industriya sa atoang pagkaon, dili lamang nga maghisgot siya sa iyang programa nga wala niya gitugkad sa unsa man gyuy hinungdan kinahanglan karon,” Abasolo said.

(This is a big challenge of his administration. We challenge him to really develop the industry of our food, not just talk of the program that he has not yet comprehended on what really is the cause now.)

“Una niya i implement ang iyang programa, sulbaron sa niya ang suliran sa iyang programa,” he added.

(Before he would implement his program, he should first solve the problems of his program.)

Abasolo, together with other 39 members of various groups here, aired these out during the protest rally that they staged on Monday, July 25, 2022, a few hours before the president’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The protest rally started around 10 a.m. at Fuente Osmeña Circle and reached in Colon area in downtown Cebu City.

Among the groups that attended the protest rally were the Kilusang Mang-uuma ng Pilipinas-Cebu, Kabataan Partylist, BAYAN Muna Central Visayas, Anakbayan, among others.

Earlier on Sunday, July 24, these groups converged at the Cebu People’s Summit at the Taboan Sports Complex in Cebu City. Groups of the fisherfolks, farmers, market vendors, urban poor member, drivers, among others joined the said summit.

These groups claimed that the attention given to problems concerning marginalized groups were insufficient. Hence, programs for the youth, fisherfolks, farmers, and those at the grassroots must be given importance.

Among the issues raised for the administration to solve were the fuel price hike, inflation, among others.

For her part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Edurdo Vega, chief of Police Regional Offive (PRO-7), assessed that there were no problems during rallies here and so far the activities ended peacefully.

