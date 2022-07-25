Marcos wants to reexamine medium of instruction in schools

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday said he wants to reexamine the medium of instruction in schools, saying he wants to maintain the advantage of Filipinos as an “English-speaking people.”

Marcos said foreign employers favor hiring Filipinos because of their command of the English language, an advantage that he said he wants to maintain.

He also noted that English is the language of the Internet, which is now a global marketplace “not only for goods and services but also for ideas even extending to our own personal interactions.”

“The language of the Internet, for better or for worse, is in English, therefore, the question of our medium of instruction must be continually reexamined to maintain that advantage that we have established as an English-speaking people,” Marcos said in his first State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“Foreign employers have always favored Filipino employees because of our command of the English language. This is an advantage that we must continue that we must continue to enjoy,” he added.

Under the K-12 law, the mother tongue should be used as the medium of instruction from kindergarten until Grade 3.

RELATED STORY:

Bongbong Marcos’ first SONA: It’s all about economy

JPV

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy