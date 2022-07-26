Cebu biz leaders on PBBM’s SONA: Straightforward, packed with plans for economic recovery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Straightforward yet packed with comprehensive plans for the country’s economy.

This was how leaders of Cebu’s business community described the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Key officials of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) also commended President Marcos Jr. for highlighting the private sector as well as Cebu’s role in nation-building.

CCCI President Charles Kenneth Co lauded President Marcos Jr. for establishing the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC).

“The Cebu Chamber hopes that through the PSAC local chambers and other business organizations alike will be able to air out the concerns of the business sector free from any biases and prejudice. And in this process, we can be assured that we will be able to create more opportunities and grow businesses,” Co said in a statement.

Co also commended President Marcos Jr. for acknowledging the economic and health challenges that the country is currently facing and at the same time, presenting the solutions that his administration wants to prioritize to address these concerns.

“He recognizes the economic and health challenges we are facing. He has rightly prioritized modernizing agriculture and upgrading our educational tools,” said Co.

Co also approves of the President’s decision to continue and expand infrastructural projects to boost economy and tourism in the country. He added that he is glad to learn that the President has also included Cebu in his plans to improve public transportation in the country.

“It’s good to hear that DOT (Department of Tourism) and DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highway) will continue to improve access to (undiscovered) tourist sites…Our President has outlined a series of ambitious plans. As one with the business sector, it is good to hear that he has given a thumbs up on Cebu’s railway project and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT),” said Co.

Kelie Ko, MCCI President, also shared the same observations with Co.

In a separate message sent to reporters, Ko said, the President’s first SONA was a “very comprehensive and [contained] visionary message.”

Ko pointed out President Marcos Jr.’s priorities involving infra development and expansion, turning the Philippines into an “investment destination,” streamlining bureaucracy, narrowing digital gap, and rolling out mass transport systems in Cebu would mean a lot for the business community.

He also lauded the President in bringing the plight of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to national attention, and proposing plans to support their road to recovery.

“The business community hopes for the efficient implementation of all these plans and hope that we will be able to raise the resources for all of these without sacrificing and adding burden to the already struggling small businesses,” Ko said.

CCCI and MCCI are Cebu’s two largest business-oriented groups.

In the meantime, CCCI also wished for the administration of President Marcos Jr. for the speedy implementation of the Naga-Talisay City Diversion Road to alleviate traffic woes in the southern corridor of Metro Cebu, more plans on how to address the country’s budget deficit, and how to reinvigorate the manufacturing and export sectors.

“Faithful to its role as the Engine of Cebu’s Business Growth Towards Global Competitiveness and the Voice of the Business Community, the Cebu Chamber is one with the government in its pursuit to create more opportunities, grow more business, and create more value for all,” added Co.

