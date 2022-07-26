Lapu police: Security measures in place for IronMan race



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City police says security measures for the IronMan 70.3 Philippines is all set.

Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said that at least 930 personnel are ready to secure not only the participants but also the areas included in this prestigious triathlon event that will be held on August 7, 2022.

Besas said that they will also be coordinating with the Barangay Public Safety Officer (BPSO) for each barangay that will be included in the race route. These are barangays Mactan, Punta Engaño, Agus, Marigondon, Maribago, Suba Basbas, including Sitio Panas.

The security coverage will be from August 4 to August 7.

“Lapu-Lapu City created a task group. Naay tulo ka sub task group under ang peace and order, security, ug emergency preparedness response,” Besas said.

(We have three sub task groups for peace and order, security, and emergency preparedness response.)

Besas said that they are not discounting possible crime incidents such as bomb threats and kidnapping, especially that this is an international event.

“If in case naay mo transpire, at least naay available deployment. Kahibaw na how to respond,” she added.

(If in case something will transpire, at least there is available deployment. They already know how to respond.)

Besas said that they will also have traffic advisory for that day to avoid further congestion. Some simulation exercises will also be conducted prior to race day as part of their preparation.

Since 2012, the IronMan 70.3 Philippines has been hosted by Cebu and has attracted more than a thousand, world-ranked triathletes from all over the world.

