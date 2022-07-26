WATCH: Video of a 2-year-old kid taking care of her drunk grandfather goes viral

CEBU, Philippines — A child’s sweet gesture is truly one of the most genuine things in this world. Even the tiniest act of kindness would surely melt one’s heart.

That is why when a video of an adorable two-year-old kid, from Camotes Island, Cebu, taking care of her drunk grandfather was uploaded on social media, it instantly gained so much attention from the netizens.

In the video, Shamsey Angela seemed to scold her Papalo, Rodelito Gonato, but in a sweet way, “Ayaw hubog hubog.” (Don’t get drunk)

“Ako paypayan, Papa…close eyes na pa..” Shamsey Angela said while fanning her Papalo. (I will fan, Papa. Close your eyes, Pa.)

Shamsey Angela was very concerned about his ‘Papalo’ and even asked him if he had already eaten.

Mabel Acuemo, the uploader of the video and Shamsey Angela’s aunt, said that she is a naturally sweet and caring child.

“Iya ng haplasan ma’am, labi nas iya mamala ma’am sweet kaayo,”she told CDN Digital.

This video had lighten up moods on social media.

“I can feel the sweetness ni papa niya towards kay Inday miskan palahubog ba. That’s why sweet pod kaayo si Inday sa iyaha oi. The “I love you Inday” part got me,” one netizen commented.

(I can feel the sweetness of papa towards Inday though he is drunk. That’s why Inday is also so sweet to him. The “I love you Inday” part got me.)

As of this posting, the viral video has garnered over 40 thousand reactions, 38 thousand shares, and over 2 million views on Facebook. /rcg

