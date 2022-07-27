Apolinario now in South Africa for first fight abroad

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World-rated Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario and his team arrived in East London, South Africa for his July 29, 2022 bout against African Gideon Buthelezi for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title.

Apolinario was accompanied in South Africa by his trainers, his manager Jim Claude “JC” Manangquil of Sanman Boxing Gym, and his stablemate Ben Mananquil, who will fight for the WBA Intercontinental super flyweight title against Phumelele Cafu.

Apolinario is currently rated No. 6 in the World Boxing Association, No. 1 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 15 in the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) flyweight division.

This will be Apolinario’s first time to fight abroad and this is also his first world title shot.

The 23-year-old Apolinario of Sarangani Province holds an unbeaten record of 16-0 (11 by knockouts) and is currently the WBA Asia South flyweight champion. He will try to end the world-title drought for the Philippines.

However, it won’t be an easy task since he is facing a more experienced foe in the 35-year old Buthelezi, who has defeated two-division world champion and fellow South African Hekkie Budler.

Buthelezi has a record of 23-5, with five wins by knockouts. He also defeated Filipino Edrin Dapudong, who he fought and beat twice.

Meanwhile, Mananquil (18-2-3, 5KOs) takes on unbeaten African prospect in Cafu (5-0-3, 5KOs) for the WBA intercontinental title.

Mananquil, who is also the reigning WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight champion, defeated Crison Omayao in February in General Santos City in his previous bout.

On the other hand, Cafu is fresh from winning a knockout win against fellow African Tinashe Majoni in a non-title bout in East London last May.

Prior to that he settled for a draw against Jackson Chauke for the Boxing South Africa flyweight title.

/bmjo

