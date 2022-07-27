Abra earthquake should be a lesson to prepare – Cebu official

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A Cebu official believes that the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra and other parts of Luzon on Wednesday morning, July 27, should be a lesson to prepare.

“Experience will always be the best teacher,” said Provincial Board Member Glenn Soco, chairman of the committee on Planning and Development, Budget and Appropriations, Commerce and Industry, and Foreign and Local Relations of the Cebu Provincial Board.

“It’s sad nga nahitabo ni karun sa Abra…Kita diri karun nga wala ta na affected we have to learn also the experience didto ron sa Luzon, we will take it as an experience but we feel for our brothers and sisters ngadto sa Luzon,” Soco added.

The board member said that structure owners would also need to ensure the quality of their facilities.

However, he stressed the important roles of engineers, architects, and planners in ensuring the quality and dependability of the structures.

He recounted the situation of the Palace of Justice Building located at the back of the Capitol.

“Even up to now dili gihapon siya magamit while it looks nga complete pero dili na siya safe to be occupied. So if naay plano ang province, I think the governor (Gwendolyn Garcia) intimated nga duna siya’y plano then we will have to make a structure really earthquake or any disaster resilient,” Soco said. /rcg

