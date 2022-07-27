Chan to send rescue team to Abra

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government is set to deploy its Collapsed Structure Search & Rescue Team from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to help the earthquake victims in the Province of Abra.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at around 8:43 a.m., a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Luzon centered at Langilang, Abra.

In his Facebook post, Chan said that he will be coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-7, for the deployment of their DRRMO personnel.

“We are closely coordinating with Office of Civil Defense-7. Kung aduna nay ‘go signal’ gikan sa ilaha, ready na ang atong team nga molupad aron motabang kanila,” Chan said.

Chan also sympathizes with the victims of the earthquake as he looks back on the strong quake that struck Cebu and Bohol in 2013.

“Makasubo kaayu ang nahitabong linog sa Luzon kaganihang buntag nga adunay magnitude nga 7.0 nga susama kakusog sa linog nga nahitabo sa tuig 2013 nga nakaapektar sa Bohol ug Cebu. Siguro ako nga dili lalim ang ilang kahimtang karon tungod sa kadaot nga ilang nahiaguman hilabi na sa sentro niini nga mao ang Abra Province,” he added.

As to financial assistance, the city still needs to assess its capacity since it is still recovering from the devastation of Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021. /rcg

