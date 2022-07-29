Calamba dawn fire razes 4 houses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out early Friday, July 29, 2022, burning down at least four houses in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Office said that they received the fire alarm at 2:29 a.m. on Friday. They immediately responded to the alarm and after a few minutes, or at 2:35 a.m., were able to put out the fire and declare ‘fire out.’

Even if it only lasted for a few minutes, the fire in the 80 square-meter area was still able to cause damage to property worth an estimated P135,000. It affected a total of 10 families.

Arceo said that as of this posting, they are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Based on initial investigation, Arceo said the fire originated from the house of a certain Maria Alicia Rama. Fortunately, there were no individuals or responders who were hurt from this incident.

/bmjo

