Calamba dawn fire razes 4 houses

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 29,2022 - 07:22 AM
dawn fire

Firemen work to put out a fire that broke out in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, past 2 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. | Photo from Cebu City Fire Office FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out early Friday, July 29, 2022, burning down at least four houses in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Office said that they received the fire alarm at 2:29 a.m. on Friday. They immediately responded to the alarm and after a few minutes, or at 2:35 a.m., were able to put out the fire and declare ‘fire out.’

Even if it only lasted for a few minutes, the fire in the 80 square-meter area was still able to cause damage to property worth an estimated P135,000. It affected a total of 10 families. 

Arceo said that as of this posting, they are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Based on initial investigation, Arceo said the fire originated from the house of a certain Maria Alicia Rama. Fortunately, there were no individuals or responders who were hurt from this incident.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Dawn fire razes 2 houses in Tisa, Cebu City

30 houses razed in Cebu City dawn fire

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Brgy Calamba, Cebu City, dawn fire, fire incident

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.