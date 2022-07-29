Kids get spotlight ahead of Ironman 70.3

A total of 168 kids ranging from six to 14 years old will have the stage to themselves on August 6, 2022 when the Ironkids event takes the lid off of triathlon weekend at Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Varying distances for a total of four age groups have been set, with those belonging in the six to eight category to have a 100-meter swim, 2-kilometer bike and 1-km run, which will be non competition but will be used to break the kids in to the sport.

Trophies for the nine to 10, 11-12 and 13-14 brackets, where 31 have already signed up for, will be up for grabs, with those belonging in the final category doing a 400-m swim, an 8-km bike and 2.5-km run.

The Ironkids has served as a side event to the Ironman series for years with the event not only contributing to the growth of the sport but also ensuring the steady flow of talents.

The nine-10 division will have a 200-m swim, a 6-km bike race and a 1.5-km run, while the 11-12 is slated over 400 meters for the swim, a 6-km bike and 2-km run.

On August 7, close to 2,000 entries will answer the starting gun for the Megaworld Ironman 70.3 Philippines, which will take participants to an all-new course, counting several loops on a bike at the new Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway bridge (CCLEX).

