Cebu Pink Virtual Ultramarathon marathon organizers eye 350 runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On its third year, the Cebu Pink Virtual Ultramarathon aims to draw more runners for its campaign in raising awareness on breast cancer.

The virtual ultramarathon runs from October 1 to 31, 2022 in-line with the annual Pink October or the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One of the organizers, Lulu Valiente of the Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team told CDN Digital that they were aiming to draw 350 runners to surpass last year’s 265.

They are aiming such numbers to raise funds for their outreach program, which is focused on helping breast cancer survivors and educating women about early detection, and other essential information about the disease.

“We want to raise funds to continue our outreach program for breast cancer survivors, and to provide women a free educational program for early detection as what we have been doing in the past years,” said Valiente.

This non-competitive ultramarathon features the 100-kilometer distance and the 50k distance which participants can complete within the time period from October 1-31, 2022. They can submit their accumulated time through their running and fitness applications to the organizers for verification.

All the 100k finishers earn a specially designed gold medal while each of the 50k finisher gets a silver medal.

Valiente said that one of the changes that the participants could look forward to would be the medal and finisher’s shirt design.

In addition to their noble cause, the Cebu Pink Paddlers are also raising funds for their campaign in a major dragon boat tournament in Malaysia in October.

To register for the upcoming vitrual ultramarathon, visit the Cebu Pink Paddlers Facebook page. The registration kicks off on August 1 and this will be until September 20.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Pink Paddlers hold photo exhibit to raise breast cancer awareness

After winning 4 golds in Florida, PADS Dragon Boat Team eyes bigger races next year

PADS dragon boat team wins third gold in tough Florida meet

PADS off to US for IDBF 13th Club Crew World Championships stint

PADS Dragon Boat team bags 4 gold medals in Florida competition

Pinoy Aquaman Macarine’s goals: Finish full Ironman race, New York marathon

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy