PADS off to US for IDBF 13th Club Crew World Championships stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Members of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team leaves for the United States on Wednesday, June 13, 2022, as they compete in the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

The PADS members brings with them high hopes of achieving a rare feat in competing in one of the world’s most prestigious dragon boat competitions.

PADS founder and team manager JP Maunes told CDN Digital that flying to Sarasota, Florida is already a feat for his team, which has overcome tremendous adversity.

“Despite sa challenges, nabagyohan mi naguba atoa mga equipments, abi namo nga di nami makabangon pa last December. Mata sa dagum jud amoa giagian para maabot mi karon. To be able to race in the US despite the adversity na amoa giaagian karon makaingon ko na big win na jud na namo,” said Maunes, who will fly with the rest of the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Maunes made it clear that they won’t just be there to participate. He vowed that the PADS dragon boat team will compete with all its might against the world’s best teams.

“We want to make our country proud by performing well in the world championships. We have trained hard, and we have prepared for this day to come. Even during the pandemic nangandam jud mi. Naa bot na jud ang adlaw na amoa gihulat,” added Maunes.

“Ang mga bisaya have been known for their killer instinct ug never give up warrior blood. Mokumbati jud ta didto sa US. Our opponents are the the best in world. Dili ta mo kumpyansa. Amo-a ni idalit sa tanang sugbuanon hinaut ma proud mo kanamo inig sulay namo ug pagpasaka sa atong bandira sa America.”

Maunes also thanked the Cebuano community for trusting PADS’ advocacy in empowering people with disability through their chosen sport.

PADS has been preparing for the IDBF Club Crew World Championships since 2016.

The team almost missed joining this tournament due to financial constraints.

A few months ago, PADS sought financial support from the local government units (LGU) of Cebu City, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu to help them compete and represent the country in the IDBF Club Crew World Championships.

Maunes also stated that they’re asking for generous sponsors, especially the LGUs and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), to reimburse their expenses in their US stint since they loaned most of their funds for this trip.

