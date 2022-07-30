DOH-7 ready for possible monkeypox cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has intensified surveillance activities against monkeypox in the region and advised the public that COVID-19 measures also work in the prevention of the disease.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 30, DOH -7 reassured the public that the department already activated and intensified its surveillance activity for monkeypox as early as May this year and has already collected specimen from probable cases which eventually yielded negative test results.

“We remind the public that the prevention against COVID-19 also work for preventing the spread of Monkeypox since Monkeypox is transmitted via close contact with the skin lesion and fluid from the vesicles, physical distancing, avoiding crowded places and regular hand washing are effective,” DOH-7 said.

The DOH-7 also assured that the heads of the health facilities in Central Visayas have been advised and are ready to accept possible monkeypox cases for isolation and treatment.

The DOH central office said, on Friday, July 29, that monkeypox case had been detected in the Philippines for the first time.

Dr. Beverly Ho of the DOH stated that the case involved a 31-year-old Filipino national who traveled from another country on July 19.

He also had prior travels to countries where cases of monkeypox had been reported.

DOH-7 advised the public to stay at home and seek medical consult if they feel unwell, especially if they recently visited countries with confirmed monkeypox cases.

