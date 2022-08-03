Taft Properties’ Horizons 101 Unveils New Sales Information Center

Taft Properties’ Horizons 101, the tallest residential tower in Cebu and outside Metro Manila, unveiled its new sales information center at the ground level of tower 2 of the Horizons 101 condominium last July 28, 2022.

Taft Property Venture Development Corporation, CEO Felix Tiukinhoy, Taft Property Venture Development Corporation VP/COO Myra Linn Gilig, and VP/Group Treasurer Mary Jennifer Musni spearheaded the unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new sales information center.

The sales information center can now assist homeowners and future residents on their property transactions, schedule a visit and site viewing and learn more about the developer’s new development.

The new sales information center will welcome interested buyers and homeowners to discuss and close deals with Taft Properties‘ brokers and agents.

With its convenient location located along General Maxilom Avenue, at the heart of the city, potential clients can easily access the office whenever they need to ask for details, the latest deals, and site viewing of the condominium.

Moreover, according to Desiree Gabrillo, Taft Properties marketing manager, the opening of the new sales information center will address the needs of the increasing client base in Cebu.

The opening of their new sales information center concluded with a site viewing, wherein clients were given the opportunity to view the actual project units of Horizons 101 located at tower 1.

The opportunity to view condo units will also be made possible by scheduling your visit at their sales information center. With this, you can make your decision more easier when it comes to choosing the right unit for you.











With the growing real estate opportunities in Cebu, you can now experience the standard metropolitan living at Horizons 101. They are now offering “Ready-For-YOU” (R-F-You) Units for their Studio, 1-BR and 2-BR units. With the R-F-You units, you can now live in since it is a ready for occupancy unit.

Experience the best amenities in Horizons 101 in their Amenity Deck on the 9th floor which includes a lap pool with a covered deck, kiddie pool, jacuzzi, play area, fitness gym, indoor game room, billiard hall, AV room, day care center and a multi purpose room.

If you are interested to avail Taft Properties’ exclusive offer or if you’d like to view the actual “Ready-For-YOU” units, visit the newly opened Sales Information Center, located at the Ground level, Tower 2, Horizons 101, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City from Mondays to Sundays, 8am to 6pm, or call 0968361108, (032) 266 7899 or visit www.taftproperties.com.ph.