Bongbong Marcos: ‘The Philippines has no intention of rejoining ICC’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has “no intention” of rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

His remarks came after he met with some members of his Cabinet to discuss the government’s position on the investigation of the ICC into the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” he said during a press briefing at a vaccination site in Pasig City.

Marcos Jr. had a meeting with Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez. Atty. Harry Roque, the spokesperson of former President Rodrigo Duterte who launched the brutal “drug war” campaign, also attended the meeting.

According to Marcos Jr., the meeting was about reopening the ICC’s drug war investigation.

“The meeting that we had with the SolGen, the Secretary of the DOJ, kasama na rin diyan si Senator Enrile who has become my legal adviser, also si Atty Harry Roque because he’s involved and recognized by the ICC,” he also said.

In a Facebook post, Roque said he attended the meeting as a “private counsel.”

“Ang mi-neeting namin ay dahil sinasabi ngayon ay itutuloy ang imbestigasyon. Ang sinasabi namin, may imbestigasyon naman dito at patuloy rin naman ang imbestigasyon, bakit magkakaroon ng ganun?” Marcos Jr. continued.

(Our meeting was held because the investigation will continue now that it has been announced. Basically, we are saying an investigation is underway, why would they do such a thing?)

“Para alam natin ang gagawin natin (To have a clear idea), if we will respond, if we will not respond – kung sakali man sasagot tayo ano isasagot natin, or possible din hindi natin papansinin dahil hindi naman tayo sumasailalim sa kanila (What will we answer if we answer? It may be that we ignore it since we are not subject to it.),” he added.

Marcos Jr. said he asked his Cabinet to study the procedure first so that the government’s approach would be appropriate and avoid misinterpretation of the government’s actions.

