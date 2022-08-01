DOH-7 urges public to stay vigilant as C. Visayas remains free of monkeypox

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, August 1, assures that the region remains free of any confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Nevertheless, the regional health office urged the public to stay vigilant and observe minimum health standards, particularly on hygiene.

“Upon validation with the DOH-7 RESU (Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit), there are no cases of monkeypox either as suspect or probable case admitted…Central Visayas remains to have no confirmed case of monkeypox,” DOH-7 reported to members of the media.

The department issued such statement following unofficial reports, alleging that a patient suspected of having the viral infection was admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City.

In the meantime, DOH-7 continues to remind the public to follow preventive measures not only to curb monkeypox but also COVID-19.

“The continued presence of COVID-19 and the current threat of monkeypox should remind everyone to be extra vigilant,” said DOH-7.

They also urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation.

“We also remind everyone to be responsible citizens online and share only verified information to avoid confusion and panic,” DOH-7 added.



