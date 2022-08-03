Science High CV students showcase inventions

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—At least four inventions were presented by the students of Philippine Science High School (PSHS)- Central Visayas Campus to the Cebu media in a gathering called “Tatak Pisay, Orihinal na Likha” held in a hotel in Mandaue City on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The four inventions were the Aquaculture Monitoring Device called Bantay, Multi-Purpose Interconnected Transceiver Apparatus (MITS), Portable Water Quality Device (IMAHE), and System for Assisting Visually Impaired (VISION).

The Aquaculture Monitoring Device called Bantay is invented by Samantha Faye Salva, Angel Karl Gordo, Merci Emmanuelle Ceniza, and Arlo Chavez.

Bantay is a device that monitors the quality of water in aquaculture based on three parameters namely temperature, pH, and dissolved oxygen.

The device is said to not just ensure the safety of the aquaculture products, but also probably help increase the number of aquaculture products that could be harvested.

The Multi-Purpose Interconnected Transceiver Apparatus (MITS) by McSteven Melicor, Christian James Fantonial, Elram Espra and Dr. Benito Baje, meanwhile, is an apparatus that gathers and shows information transmitted by different devices that tracks the weather condition in a specific environment and finds the location of at least one user. The main device displays different data gathered by the other devices.

The Portable Water Quality Device (IMAHE) invented by Josefino Nino Ligan, Chesyne Danielle Pepito, David Elijah Corsini Atup, and Ro-Ann Laude is a program device that uses image processing to approximately identify micro plastics in a provided sample.

The presence of micro plastics is said to be considered as a global threat of the biodiversity and could potentially cause negative impacts on both the life forms and environment.

Lastly, VISION by Vaughn Matthew Valle and Dr. Benito Baje, aims to provide a faster, more versatile, and more reliable system in assisting the visually impaired.

Valle, who is 19 years old, said that his inspiration for inventing the device was his blind uncle, who passed away in 2015.

“It transforms into glasses nga mura’g companion sa blind wherever they go, they ask the glasses the everyday things nga atoang gi take for granted kay kahibaw man ta unsa orasa kay naa tay relo, so they can ask what time is it, unsa nga adlaw karun, ang weather, unsa nga object iya gigunit and most especially unsa nga medicine ila gigunit, ang goal is to let the visual information nga ma convert into audio,” said Valle.

All inventions are registered under the Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

Some of these are already registered with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) while its patent registration is also ongoing.

PSHS is an attached agency of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) that offers high quality STEM education to deserving Filipino students gifted in science and mathematics. The PSHS Central Visayas Campus is based in Talaytay, Argao, Cebu.

PSHS System Executive Director Lilia Habacon said they hope that these will be marketed and commercialized to help Filipinos, especially those who need it the most.

Habacon said they hope that the presentation would encourage greater public-private partnership in supporting, recognizing, and investing in the brilliance of the Filipino scientist, technologist and innovators just like we support Filipino athletes, and beauty queens, among others for their recognition.

“When we invest in science, technology, and innovation, we take valuable steps to improve our lives and the lives of the next generation,” said Habacon.

