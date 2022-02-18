Bongbong Marcos vows support to Filipino inventors, pushes for solar panels to address power woes

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to support Filipino inventors so that they can prove that Filipinos are “as talented and inventive as other races.”

Marcos said local inventors should be given all the needed support so that they will be encouraged to work on their inventions which could place the Philippines at par with other nations in technological innovations.

He said he and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio planned to elevate the level of research and development and raise the country’s technological status by focusing more and supporting Filipino inventors and scientists.

Marcos added that students’ skills and well-being should be cultivated at a young age.

“Dapat ibalik natin ang pagiging Pilipino ako, taas noo kahit kanino. If the student has a potential and passion to discover or make an innovative invention, he should be immediately supported by the government,” he said in a press release.

(We should bring back the Filipino pride.)

“Make them feel how important they are to the country and that all the support will be given to them as they work on their inventions,” he added.

Solar panels, alternative and renewable energy sources

Marcos also said he wants to improve the quality of solar panels and other alternative and renewable energy sources to address high electricity rates in the Philippines.

He said he is convinced that solar panels could be of big help to the electricity problems of many households, especially those who are in underserved areas.

“Dahil hindi pa ganoon ka-reliable ang ilang solar panel ay marami sa ating mga kababayan ang natatakot pang bumili ngayon kasi ang tingin nila ay masisira agad. Kung magiging mahigpit ang pamahalaan para matiyak ang quality, siguro naman lahat ay tatangkilik na sa solar energy kahit sa ating kabahayan,” the former senator said.

(Because some of our solar panels are not that reliable, many of Filipinos are scared to buy because they think it would be damaged soon. If the government will be strict in ensuring the quality of solar panels, maybe Filipinos would be encouraged to use solar energy even in their homes.)

“Isipin n’yo kung lahat ng ating kabahayan ay naka-solar panel na. Hindi ba’t malaking tipid ito sa lahat? Lalo na ang ating mga pabrika kung naka-solar energy na rin sila, tiyak mababa rin ang magiging presyo ng ititinda nilang produkto,” he added.

(Just think that if all houses are using solar panels — it would correspond to huge savings. Especially if our factories are using solar energy, for sure the price of their products would decrease.)

He acknowledged the Liter of Light invented by Filipino innovator Illac Diaz in which solar lamps are illuminated using recycled plastic soda.

These types of inventions, he said, bring great inspiration and honor to the country, apart from the fact that they could be used as cost-saving devices and help slow down global warming.

RELATED STORIES:

Female inventors making strides in PH, elsewhere

Race to the Palace intensifies: Promises of the presidential bets

Bongbong Marcos announces bid to join presidential race in 2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy