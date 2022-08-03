2 kids 6 and 7 years old drown in Butuanon River

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two kids were found dead in the Butuanon River in what authorities believed to be a case of drowning in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City on Wednesday noon, August 3.

The victims were identified as Same Calderon, 6 years old, and Alexander Calderon, 7 years old.

Raymond Paquibot, a radio operator of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said the children were said to be playing and swimming in the river with no adult companion.

In the sketchy report of the Mandaue City Police Office, the children were rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Paquibot said the children were not captured by the command center’s river eye as it is facing another area of the river.

Mandaue City Command Center has a “river eye” to monitor the rivers and creeks in the city especially if there are heavy rains.

Authorities are again reminding parents to always look after their children or to accompany them when swimming. /rcg

