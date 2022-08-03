Chan appeals for patience as heavy traffic is expected during Ironman race this Sunday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan appealed to the public, motorists, drivers, and other road users to stretch their patience as heavy traffic is expected this Sunday, August 7, 2022, during the Megaworld Ironman 70.3 race.

Chan made the appeal during their final coordination meeting at Solea Mactan Resort in Cordova town on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The mayor was joined by Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, race organizer, and various stakeholders.

Chan said that there would be a series of traffic re-routing due to road closures from barangay Mactan, Punta Engaño, Maribago, Agus, Marigondon, and Subabasbas during the event.

From Lapu-Lapu City, triathletes will pass the town of Cordova, cross the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), then go straight to Cebu City.

He added that the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) together with Barangay Police Security Officers (BPSOs) and force multipliers will be deployed in the hotels and race routes to secure the triathletes, guests, and spectators.

The organizer said that as of today, there are 1,900 participants coming from 46 countries are already here to join the most prestigious triathlon event of 2022.

They also clarify that they are now ironing out the smooth flow of the event and the coordination with the stakeholders and partner LGUs. /rcg

