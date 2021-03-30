Butuanon River viewing deck a great place for outdoor activities

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In need of a temporary escape from the busy urban life but short of cash for a quick vacation?

We know just the place for you.

Try visiting this viewing deck located along the Butuanon River in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City for some outdoor activities with your family.

When in the area, you can stretch your tired legs and arms, do an early morning or late afternoon stroll or even jog.

Pasingot pud ta panagsa oy!

But make sure to observe health protocols and take care of your own trash during your visit to avoid from being caught by eco-wardens stationed in the area and be asked to pay the corresponding fines.

Mayor Jonas Cortes is asking city residents to do their share in keeping the area clean as a contribution to the city’s eco-friendly initiative.

The viewing deck that is overlooking the Butuanon River is a trail park covered with trees that provide shelter from the heat of the sun.

It has tables and chair that you can use.

The viewing deck is also safe for use because it has a concrete walkway with iron railings.

If you’re planning to stay till dusk, just make sure to put on some mosquito repellent.

