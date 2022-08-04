Rama: No objection on declaring no-fly zone above Cebu City Jail Male Dorm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama welcomed the suggestion of coming up with an ordinance declaring Cebu City Jail, in Barangay Kalunasan a no-fly zone to prevent the use of drones to smuggle drugs into the facility.

He, however, said that such matter still needs thorough discussion with the Peace and Advisory Coordinating Council of the City (PCAC).

“Why not? I am not objecting. But these are matters that should be appropriately discussed at (PCAC), and likewise from the point of view of the Philippine National Police,” he said.

“Definitely, we may have a no flying zone, but as far as implementation, that’s why the need for a thorough legislative formulation is needed,” he added.

The recommendation came from former jail warden of the Cebu City Jail Male Dorm, Jail Superintendent Jose Rusylvi Abueva, who, said that one of the challenges they face against the entry of contrabands into the facility is the use of drones.

Abueva has been recently replaced by Jail Superintendent Metz Milton Placencia.

READ: Cebu City Jail Male Dorm has new jail warden

Abueva then said they have already recorded incidents wherein drones were used in previous months. He, however, could not tell how many times this was done.

According to Abueva, they have already raised this issue with the local government and are hopeful that the entire area of the Cebu City Jail will soon be designated a no-fly zone.

READ: Greyhound operation in Cebu City Jail Male Dorm yields contrabands

A greyhound operation conducted at Cebu City Jail Male Dorm last July 19 yielded improvised weapons, cellular phones, chargers, speakers, and two gallons of homemade wines, among others.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy