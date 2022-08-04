Thief strikes at Cebu City Sports Center
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visitors of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) are urged not to leave their belongings unattended.
Two junior high school students, aged 14 years old and 17 years old, recently reported to the Abellana Police Station that their bags, containing valuables and other personal belongings, were stolen when they recently visited CCSC in downtown Cebu City.
The two students, who requested anonymity, told CDN Digital that they were jogging in CCSC’s oval track last Wednesday, August 3.
They said they left their bags by the railings that separate the track from the rest of the sports complex while they were doing their laps. However, when they returned, their bags were gone.
One of the victims managed to record on video the security footage kept by CCSC’s management when they reported the incident to authorities. The thief can be seen casually walking towards the location of the victims’ backpacks, and slinging them over his shoulders.
Another angle of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the male suspect exiting CCSC, and heading towards N. Bacalso Avenue.
The victims said they lost cash, their identification cards, and other important items to the thief.
RELATED STORIES
Thief caught for triggering fire alarm in downtown Cebu City building
Indian woman, female minor stabbed by thief in Tisa, Cebu City
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.