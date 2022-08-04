Thief strikes at Cebu City Sports Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visitors of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) are urged not to leave their belongings unattended.

Two junior high school students, aged 14 years old and 17 years old, recently reported to the Abellana Police Station that their bags, containing valuables and other personal belongings, were stolen when they recently visited CCSC in downtown Cebu City.

The two students, who requested anonymity, told CDN Digital that they were jogging in CCSC’s oval track last Wednesday, August 3.

They said they left their bags by the railings that separate the track from the rest of the sports complex while they were doing their laps. However, when they returned, their bags were gone.

One of the victims managed to record on video the security footage kept by CCSC’s management when they reported the incident to authorities. The thief can be seen casually walking towards the location of the victims’ backpacks, and slinging them over his shoulders.

Another angle of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the male suspect exiting CCSC, and heading towards N. Bacalso Avenue.

The victims said they lost cash, their identification cards, and other important items to the thief.

RELATED STORIES

Thief caught for triggering fire alarm in downtown Cebu City building

Indian woman, female minor stabbed by thief in Tisa, Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy